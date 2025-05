The Discontinued Little Debbie Snack Rolls That Deserve A Comeback

Little Debbie snack cakes hold a special place in the hearts of most people, I know. It seems like everyone has a favorite of these treats that were stuffed into brown lunch bags in school. If you're lucky, your favorite cake is still available. Unfortunately, many beloved flavors have made their way into the Little Debbie cemetery. As for me, I thought the incredible fudge brownies with walnuts would be around forever. Alas, they are gone but never forgotten. Another mega favorite that was quietly removed from store shelves is the brand's Boston Creme Rolls, a variety that many fans want to see make a comeback.

Flavored to resemble the New England-created Boston Creme Pie dessert, Little Debbie Boston Creme Rolls looked like its popular chocolate Swiss Rolls but featured yellow sponge cake wrapped around a vanilla cream filling. The rolls were then artfully drizzled with milk chocolate and sold in packs of two. They were a perfect balance of vanilla and chocolate flavor with a soft, tender texture. There is a petition on Change.org to bring the cakes back into production and many fans have left comments lamenting their personal woes to the news that Little Debbie dumped the Boston Creme Rolls. Comments declare it's a "genuine heartbreak" and that the news felt like "a blow to the stomach."