The Discontinued Little Debbie Snack Rolls That Deserve A Comeback

The name "Boston Cream Pie" is a bit misleading since the dessert is actually a cake. First created in 1856 at Boston's Parker House, the cake is considered to be the official state dessert of Massachusetts. Boston Cream Pie is a two-layer cake. The vanilla sponge cake layers (the same type of cake used to make tres leches cake) sandwich a rich vanilla pastry cream. The side of the cake is often left "naked" or unfrosted so you can see the double layers and cream, but sometimes the edges are coated with slivered almonds (an element the Little Debbie cake version lacked). Smooth, glossy chocolate ganache serves as the cake icing which is spread on top of the cake to drizzle down the edges.

The top of the Little Debbie Boston Creme Rolls were drizzled with chocolate and the bottom of the cakes sat in a thin layer of it, mimicking the pie it was modeled after while providing a satisfying chocolate fix. It's certainly not difficult to see why so many fans want this particular snack cake back in their lives. For the time being, the closest Little Debbie product you can get to this is probably the Zebra Cake Rolls which consist of vanilla sponge cake and a white creme filling. The rolled cakes are covered in white icing drizzled in milk chocolate. You get the combination of vanilla and chocolate as well with these, but nothing except the originals will be quite like the Boston Creme Rolls.