The Discontinued Little Debbie Snack Rolls That Deserve A Comeback
Little Debbie snack cakes hold a special place in the hearts of most people, I know. It seems like everyone has a favorite of these treats that were stuffed into brown lunch bags in school. If you're lucky, your favorite cake is still available. Unfortunately, many beloved flavors have made their way into the Little Debbie cemetery. As for me, I thought the incredible fudge brownies with walnuts would be around forever. Alas, they are gone but never forgotten. Another mega favorite that was quietly removed from store shelves is the brand's Boston Creme Rolls, a variety that many fans want to see make a comeback.
Flavored to resemble the New England-created Boston Creme Pie dessert, Little Debbie Boston Creme Rolls looked like its popular chocolate Swiss Rolls but featured yellow sponge cake wrapped around a vanilla cream filling. The rolls were then artfully drizzled with milk chocolate and sold in packs of two. They were a perfect balance of vanilla and chocolate flavor with a soft, tender texture. There is a petition on Change.org to bring the cakes back into production and many fans have left comments lamenting their personal woes to the news that Little Debbie dumped the Boston Creme Rolls. Comments declare it's a "genuine heartbreak" and that the news felt like "a blow to the stomach."
A handheld version of Boston Cream Pie
The name "Boston Cream Pie" is a bit misleading since the dessert is actually a cake. First created in 1856 at Boston's Parker House, the cake is considered to be the official state dessert of Massachusetts. Boston Cream Pie is a two-layer cake. The vanilla sponge cake layers (the same type of cake used to make tres leches cake) sandwich a rich vanilla pastry cream. The side of the cake is often left "naked" or unfrosted so you can see the double layers and cream, but sometimes the edges are coated with slivered almonds (an element the Little Debbie cake version lacked). Smooth, glossy chocolate ganache serves as the cake icing which is spread on top of the cake to drizzle down the edges.
The top of the Little Debbie Boston Creme Rolls were drizzled with chocolate and the bottom of the cakes sat in a thin layer of it, mimicking the pie it was modeled after while providing a satisfying chocolate fix. It's certainly not difficult to see why so many fans want this particular snack cake back in their lives. For the time being, the closest Little Debbie product you can get to this is probably the Zebra Cake Rolls which consist of vanilla sponge cake and a white creme filling. The rolled cakes are covered in white icing drizzled in milk chocolate. You get the combination of vanilla and chocolate as well with these, but nothing except the originals will be quite like the Boston Creme Rolls.