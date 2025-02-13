What Happened To Little Debbie Fudge Brownies
Little Debbie, the snack food brand owned by McKee Foods, is probably best known for its variety of snack cakes. (You can even climb on a giant snack cake at Little Debbie Park in Tennessee.) And, whether it's Little Debbie Christmas-themed snack cakes or those iconic mini donuts, the loyal Little Debbie fan base takes notice when a favorite item suddenly disappears.
Little Debbie quietly took Fudge Brownies with English Walnuts out of its lineup of products back in 2022. The brownies were first introduced in 1969 and were fairly popular, according to the brand. At the same time, Little Debbie notes that its top sellers have consistently been Oatmeal Creme Pies, Swiss Rolls, and Nutty Buddy wafer bars. The snack cake brand never released an official reason for discontinuing the brownies, but it has responded to comments online from people asking for the brownies to return. In more than one response from its X account (formerly known as Twitter), Little Debbie has promised to pass on the requests to bring them back.
The Little Debbie Fudge Brownies movement
Since the quiet discontinuation of Little Debbie Fudge Brownies, fans of the nut-filled treat have banded together in hopes of getting Little Debbie's attention. A Change.org petition was even created to garner support and ask McKee Foods to put the brownies back on store shelves. Created in 2022, the petition has more than 11,000 signatures as of 2025, as well as comments and videos asking for the return of the brownies. Unfortunately, Little Debbie and McKee Foods have yet to respond to the petition.
In the meantime, anyone in the mood for a brownie made by Little Debbie can enjoy the Cosmic Brownie with candy pieces that has been part of the brand since 1999. (You can even upgrade them into a boozy Cosmic Brownie milkshake.) Of course, some loyal fans of the walnut variety feel the Cosmic Brownies just don't compare. One Reddit user said they picked the candy pieces off just to replace them with walnuts.
Little Debbie may offer plenty of other snacks to satisfy customers, but it can be hard to shake the demands of dedicated fans. Just ask the makers of the discontinued Choco-Taco or the once great TAB soda. Maybe it's just a matter of time until Little Debbie Fudge Brownie gets a reboot.