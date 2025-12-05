Little Debbie's New Creme Pie Flavor Takes On This Old-School Southern Dessert

Little Debbie (or small Deborah, as I like to call her) is coming out with a new Creme Pie snack cake flavor. You know the ones — they're the chewy cookie sandwiches with creamy filling in between that occasionally made it into my brown paper bag lunch when I was a kid. This version is a take on the queen of desserts in the South: banana pudding. These new Little Debbie Banana Puddin' Creme Pies involve two soft vanilla cookies, banana-flavored creme, and a bit of custard.

This one's unique for Little Debbie's snack lineup — it's the brand's first banana-flavored offering ever. But you'll have to wait about a month to get your hands on them; the Banana Puddin' Creme Pies are slated to come out in January 2026. As for now, the company hasn't mentioned which stores will carry the new snack cakes, so just keep an eye out at your local supermarket sometime in the new year. I'm already a fan of the Oatmeal Creme Pies, and I know they have quite a following, so I'm sure there are a few of you who'll be interested in trying these treats.