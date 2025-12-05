Little Debbie's New Creme Pie Flavor Takes On This Old-School Southern Dessert
Little Debbie (or small Deborah, as I like to call her) is coming out with a new Creme Pie snack cake flavor. You know the ones — they're the chewy cookie sandwiches with creamy filling in between that occasionally made it into my brown paper bag lunch when I was a kid. This version is a take on the queen of desserts in the South: banana pudding. These new Little Debbie Banana Puddin' Creme Pies involve two soft vanilla cookies, banana-flavored creme, and a bit of custard.
This one's unique for Little Debbie's snack lineup — it's the brand's first banana-flavored offering ever. But you'll have to wait about a month to get your hands on them; the Banana Puddin' Creme Pies are slated to come out in January 2026. As for now, the company hasn't mentioned which stores will carry the new snack cakes, so just keep an eye out at your local supermarket sometime in the new year. I'm already a fan of the Oatmeal Creme Pies, and I know they have quite a following, so I'm sure there are a few of you who'll be interested in trying these treats.
These are the current seasonal Little Debbie snacks
If you're feeling restless, there should be enough holiday and Christmas Little Debbie snack cakes to keep you satisfied until January. The host of seasonal snack cakes out now include the usual Christmas Tree Cakes, which are shaped like trees and come in vanilla and chocolate varieties. Then there are the Christmas Tree Brownies, Christmas Mini Muffins (which have red and green sprinkles inside), Christmas Tree Cake Donuts, Christmas Gingerbread Cookies, North Pole Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars, Snowflake Brownies, and Christmas Cherry Cordials (which include two vanilla cookies filled with a cherry-flavored creme, dipped in a thin chocolate coating).
December is always a month to get jacked up on way too much sugar, anyway, so you've got your pick of the litter. But banana flavor fanatics (a population that I feel is somewhat neglected) have something to look forward to in January. Hopefully Little Debbie's southern inspiration scratches that itch.