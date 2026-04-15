The First Little Debbie Snack Cake Is Still A Favorite Today

Little Debbie has been a snack cake titan for over half a century. From Zebra Cakes to Cosmic Brownies, it has a reputation for being the ultimate school-yard lunch items. There always seem to be new cream pie flavors coming out, or seasonal ones returning. There's one snack, however, that consistently ranks among the best, and that's the Oatmeal Creme Pie. Not only are these one of the best, they're also the very first snack Little Debbie ever produced.

During the Great Depression, the McKee family had lost their life's savings. In order to make ends meet, Oather (aka O.D.) McKee began selling cookies from Becker's Bakery door to door for a single cent. He decided to up his game by selling two hard oatmeal cookies sandwiched together. These sales gained the family just enough money to buy a tiny bakery of their own after putting up their only car as collateral. By 1935, O.D. had perfected a softened oatmeal cookie with cream in the middle and began selling it for a nickel. This sandwich cookie turned out to be quite popular and helped the family survive.

By 1960, the McKees had become so successful that they were operating factories. At this point, they were able to make their own brand name, which they decided would be "Little Debbie," after O.D.'s granddaughter. Her portrait also became their influential food mascot, still seen on packaging today. The first snack pack they every produced contained, of course, Oatmeal Creme Pies. In the first ten months alone, over 14 million of the newly-branded snack cakes sold. While numerous other snack cakes would soon follow, these cookie sandwiches reigned supreme as a top seller for decades.