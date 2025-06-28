The No-Bake Cake Hack That Uses Your Favorite Little Debbie Snacks
Little Debbie treats are a much-loved classic, and we've done our fair share of taste testing these sugary delights at The Takeout. From ranking every Little Debbie fall snack cake to eating our way through the Christmas snack cake lineup, we've talked plenty about our favorite treats to scarf down on their own. But what if you're feeling like taking those snack cakes and making something new and improved? Grab a few packs of your favorite treat and a can of frosting, and that's all you'll need for this no-bake cake hack.
First, you'll want to work with a Little Debbie snack cake that's pretty perfectly round. Treats like the Oatmeal Creme Pies and the Star Crunch cookies are ideal for this, but you can also use snacks like Honey Buns by simply using a cookie cutter to punch out uniform circles from the center of each one. Take a frosting of your choice and use it as glue to stack multiple snack cakes one atop the other, and then frost the whole stack once it's put together. That's all it takes to make a mini-cake that you can dress up with piped designs and all sorts of toppings. It takes practically no time, little effort, and the end result is so delicious. It's a win-win, if we've ever seen one.
How to take Little Debbie miniature cakes to the next level
While these treats are already a delectable wonder on their own, you can easily take them up a level by curating your frosting choices well. Since you saved time on the baking part, perhaps you're feeling fancy enough to make your own frosting from scratch. Or for ease, go for one of the best store-bought frostings. With one extra step, you can even make canned frosting taste homemade by whipping it.
We love chocolate frosting with Star Crunch cookies, maple frosting with Oatmeal Cream Pies, and plain vanilla frosting with Honey Buns. If you want an even more exciting presentation, you can always add extra bells and whistles like sprinkles, dragées, edible glitter, toasted nuts, or crushed-up candy bars. You can even top the frosting with rich chocolate ganache, melted caramel, or fruity jam, making them look like mini works of art. With the decadent sweetness these no-bake Little Debbie cakes pack, you'll be able to whip up these treats and satisfy your craving before you know it.