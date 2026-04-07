12 Popular Starbucks Pastries, Ranked Worst To Best
One thing about the Starbucks bakery case is that you can always count on it being full of confections for every preference. I frequent the Starbucks drive-thru and have my regular go-tos for sure. I also have a teenager who drives, and I constantly find the chain's bakery bags in her car, along with the lone sticks that once held one of Starbucks' famous cake pops. For every drink Starbucks pours, there are both sweet and savory items you can pair with it.
Starbucks is also fantastic at capitalizing on food and flavor trends. Both beverages and food include an assortment of seasonal items, as well as flavor profiles going viral on social media. From matcha to Dubai chocolate, Starbucks knows exactly what it's doing and knows how to read the room. Infusing pop culture into its menu is strategically delicious on the coffee giant's part, but some offerings definitely hit the spot more than others.
To find out which ones are worth your money, I popped into my regular Starbucks to grab 12 different bakery pastries and treats. After my taste test, I ranked them from worst to best, so you can get the most delicious treat possible the next time you crave a sweet treat.
Methodology
To compile my ranking, I visited my regular Starbucks and purchased a diverse mix of the current bakery items to review. A total of 12 different pastries and bakery confections made it home with me, and I dove right into the tasting.
I wanted to keep it fair, so I tasted all of them unheated to assess the rankings. However, since many of them are definitely better warmed up, I did mention it in the relevant sections. Rankings are based on taste, freshness, and overall quality.
12. Cookie Croissant Swirl
Speaking of popular food trends, croissant cookies — or crookies, as the cool kids say — are a mashup pastry with which seemingly every trendy bakery has fallen in love. And for good reason. Just imagine a buttery croissant and a chocolate chip cookie having a lovechild, and you've got yourself a crookie. I don't know why nobody thought of this concoction earlier, but at least we have it now. Sadly, you may want to look beyond Starbucks to get your crookie fix.
I'm sure Starbucks had the purest of intentions when it launched the Cookie Croissant Swirl into the world. Unfortunately, it falls flat. The croissant part is in the form of a muffin instead of the traditional crescent shape. It is also way too dry to count as a quality croissant. On top of that, Starbucks is stingy with the cookie component.
In case you have never experienced a crookie sitch, let me educate you for a moment. Typically, there is an ample center of chewy chocolate chip cookie dough wedged into the guts of a flaky, buttery croissant. But the one from Starbucks was not it. Unless you are in the mood for disappointment, I would skip the Starbucks Cookie Croissant Swirl.
11. Cinnamon Pull-Apart
No, no, and no, Starbucks. How dare you do this to cinnamon? I have seen the Cinnamon Pull-Apart in every Starbucks I've visited for quite a while. They always look appetizing, but I have never actually ordered one. With this latest ranking, it was my sign to try it out, only to find myself sorely disappointed.
The Cinnamon Pull-Apart looks like a misshapen muffin and smells heavenly. It has all the makings and potential to be a solid Starbucks pastry option. However, looks can be deceiving, and every hope I had in my heart for the Cinnamon Pull-Apart fittingly fell apart with my very first bite.
This pastry suffers from the same dryness as the cookie croissant. It is bland, to say the least. If I'm indulging in a cinnamon pastry, I want to be utterly and completely overwhelmed with cinnamon flavor, in the best way possible. But there is a surprisingly low amount of cinnamon in the Starbucks Cinnamon Pull-Apart, which is a real shame. Between the dry pastry texture and noticeable lack of cinnamon, I just cannot give it high marks. It's too flawed and remains at the bottom of the list with its Cookie Croissant Swirl cousin. If it's cinnamon overload you are seeking, do not expect it from this Starbucks pastry.
10. Cheese Danish
I have no problem getting down with a Danish. It would never be my first choice of pastry, but all I'm saying is that if one appeared magically in front of me, I'd probably eat it. Starbucks always has them, but I think they get lost in the array of more complicated and interesting-looking pastries. I already have preconceived notions about the Starbucks Cheese Danish, but am more than able to go into the tasting with an open mind, because I am, above all else, a professional.
The Danish is like the basic chick of all the pastries. It's a staple in many bakeries and always reminds me of my grandmother. This is probably because she (and her entire generation, really) rode hard for a Danish, and they were frequently on her counter. The one from Starbucks isn't bad, but I don't think it would earn a spot on the counter.
To put it bluntly, it's just boring. The pastry is fine, but nothing particularly stands out to make it memorable. The cheese filling is the standard sweet cheese found on a run-of-the-mill classic Danish. There's nothing truly remarkable about it, and I would not order it again. However, I do realize there are probably Danish fanatics who would gladly feast on the Starbucks Cheese Danish.
9. Yuzu Citrus Blossom
The Yuzu Citrus Blossom intrigued me as soon as I saw it. I've had Yuzu flavored desserts at Japanese restaurants, but never a pastry. It looks similar to the Cinnamon Pull-Apart in shape except for the pointier edges, which make it look more like a flower (hence the "blossom" descriptor in the name).
Starting with the good news: The pastry element of this item is definitely better than some of the lower-ranked Starbucks bakery items. I wish it were a little softer, but I'd describe it as decent. There is a dollop of yuzu-flavored jelly filling smack in the middle of the pastry blossom. It has the signature tangy citrus notes you would expect when you see yuzu listed as an ingredient. It's a good amount of filling, and I don't think I could have handled any more.
The downside to the Yuzu Citrus Blossom is that this jelly is painfully sweet. I think if Starbucks had been any more heavy-handed with the yuzu portion, it would have been an overly saccharine recipe for disaster. Yuzu lovers will probably dig this Starbucks pastry, but if you prefer more subdued sweetness in your pastries, this one is not for you.
8. Butter Croissant
I admittedly have strong opinions about croissants. A high-quality croissant should be delicate and flaky, and the butter content should be off the charts. Anything less than that is just not right. This was not my first time tasting a butter croissant from Starbucks, and it won't be my last. However, there are stipulations when I order one. A Starbucks butter croissant is only good if you eat it fresh as soon as you receive it. It's even better warmed.
Croissants, in general, don't have a very long shelf life related to freshness, so it's not something that will last on your counter for a few days and still be enjoyable. Starbucks croissants definitely look the part. They are in the classic shape and a good, respectable size. Flavor is fine, but this is an example of a Starbucks pastry that earns more points when warmed. The croissants would also benefit from copious amounts of butter in the dough. That's what separates a fantastic croissant from a mediocre one.
7. Chocolate Croissant
I'm just going to come out and say it: I'm into the Starbucks Chocolate Croissant. Okay, fine, I'm into any croissant containing chocolate. The one from Starbucks has made it into my hands many times as a school carline snack. Too many to count. It's hard to resist something that combines buttery dough and velvety chocolate. The Starbucks Chocolate Croissant isn't bad right from the Starbucks counter. It's a rectangular shape with chocolate protruding out of the ends. It's almost as if the chocolate is peeking out to remind you that it's there, and I appreciate that.
The chocolate eats more like a small candy bar when the croissant is unheated. It's fine, but nothing special. But when this croissant is warmed, you get a completely different experience. The chocolate inside does what chocolate does best and gets all melty. The sweetness of the filling, coupled with the buttery croissant, is also good.
Admittedly, the Starbucks Chocolate Croissant isn't amazing, but it's enjoyable and makes for a good, quick breakfast or a sweet snack on the go. If you take anything away from this review, please let it be that you should always ask your barista if they can warm this croissant, and then eat it as soon as it hits your hands.
6. Chocolate Pistachio Loaf
Let me tell you something about Starbucks and its pastry and bakery selection. The chain knows how to throw down a loaf. Most of the time, regardless of flavor, a Starbucks slice is consistently moist and delectable. You can totally depend on it. Whatever Starbucks is doing with the overly dry pastry items, it's doing the complete opposite with these loaf slices. There are always a few varieties to choose from. On this trip, I was downright giddy to see the Starbucks Chocolate Pistachio Loaf.
First, the color is stunning. It's a green and brown masterpiece, and she is a pretty little pastry. Like, really pretty. When the whole Dubai chocolate trend landed, I was all in from day one. Give me the cup with the strawberries doused in chocolate and pistachio (aka the green stuff found inside Dubai chocolate). I'll take the candy bar, too, while we are on the topic.
This pistachio-enhanced loaf is moist, and I love the inclusion of whole pistachios that casually hang off the sides. Where Starbucks misses the mark is in the actual flavor. I can see the chocolate, but only taste the pistachio. It's just too dominant and completely drowns out the chocolate.
5. Strawberry Matcha Loaf
Another Starbucks loaf currently available is flavored with strawberry and matcha. Let's be real, people are putting this trendy ingredient in everything, even popcorn, nowadays. Visually, it works a treat at Starbucks. This might be the most gorgeous baked item on the entire menu. Adorable pink swirls mingle with whirls of green, and the whole slice gives off serious preppy energy. If Lilly Pulitzer or Vineyard Vines made bakery items, this is what they would look like. There's a small whisper of icing swept across the top of the slice, and it's delicious. It provides a solid start to a delightful treat.
But it's the general balance of the flavors that brings the ranking down. There is no question that matcha is having a moment, and I am here for it. The minute anyone even mentions the word matcha to me, I'll usually quip back and tell them not to threaten me with a good time. I know this slice is billed as strawberry matcha, but the problem lies in the underwhelming matcha flavor. All I taste is strawberry and nothing else. I took several bites because I am not a quitter. However, the essence of matcha was nowhere to be found. Starbucks should either call it a strawberry loaf or add more matcha immediately.
4. Cinnamon Coffee Cake
One of the other areas in which Starbucks shines with its baked goods is this cake. Similar to the loaf sitch, Starbucks does a great job delivering a moist and flavorful coffee bake. This cinnamon-packed square far surpasses the muted cinnamon notes in the pull-apart sweet bread. There is a yummy swirl of cinnamon running through the cake as well as the crumb topping. If I had any say in the matter, I would make it even more cinnamony. Go big or go home.
Now, let's talk about the crumb part. Everyone knows that the crumb topping is unequivocally the best part of the entire coffee cake structure. I said what I said. Even the most perfect slice of coffee cake is let down if it doesn't nail the crumb topping. Is the crumb topping on Starbucks coffee cake good? Sure. It's good and enjoyable to eat. But I think the crumbs need to be much more dramatic and really aim higher for main character energy. Starbucks got the crumb flavor right, but the pieces are a bit too small. Larger clusters would perfect the Starbucks Cinnamon Coffee Cake.
3. Berry Blondie
While I am definitely a chocolate-leaning person, I can fully appreciate a fruit-forward pastry if it's done right. I've had a bunch of Starbucks brownies in my lifetime, and they always hit the spot. They are fudgey, rich, and many things a brownie should be. This time, in the interest of diversifying the ranking list, I opted for the Starbucks Berry Blondie. It's visually simple yet beautiful and almost looks like something your great aunt bakes every year for the family get-togethers.
The overall texture is dense and soft. The top has a lattice-style design like a traditional pie. As far as the dough, the Starbucks blondie boasts a nice, buttery taste. I liked it more than I thought I would, since I'm not a huge blondie enthusiast. The berry jam ribbons woven throughout the blondie are well-balanced, and the flavor is good. I appreciate that it's not overly sweet, but rather just sweet enough. If you are craving a non-chocolate dessert for your sweet tooth, the Starbucks Berry Blondie is right up your alley.
2. Dubai Chocolate Bite
Revisiting the Dubai chocolate phenomenon that has a presence everywhere, let's talk about the Starbucks Dubai Chocolate Bite. When it comes to anything Dubai chocolate, consider me an ally. Anytime you combine chocolate and nuts, it's bound to be something good. These bites from Starbucks have a slight Reese's Peanut Butter Cup-meets-cupcake vibe with the flat top and ridges on the sides. It's much thicker, and the wrapper doesn't stick to the chocolate like Reese's. Seriously, whoever is in charge of quality control for the peanut butter cups should really talk to the people at Starbucks because it's 2026, and this has got to end.
Every ingredient in the Starbucks Dubai Chocolate Bite is textbook. You have the rich chocolate, the green pistachio cream filling, and kataifi, which is shredded phyllo dough. The thing that is so satisfying about this gathering of ingredients is that they pull off a texture filled with smooth, crunchy, and rich elements. It just works, and it makes sense for Starbucks to jump on the Dubai chocolate bandwagon.
Overall, I would say the Starbucks Dubai Chocolate Bite is a respectable nod to the trend. There's a really nice touch of salt that helps balance the sweetness of the luscious chocolate. My main note would be that the kataifi should be more aggressive — in an ideal world, Starbucks would double down and add more to each bite.
1. Chocolate Chip Cookie
Call me basic, but I'd gladly take a gooey, warm, slightly underbaked chocolate chip cookie every day of the week. Some desserts with frills are truly delicious and deserve love, but you can always count on the simplicity of a perfect chocolate chip cookie to knock your socks off. I have always been a staunch supporter of the cookie sold at Starbucks. It is legit, and you won't change my mind. It's a generous size that you can share if you so choose, but I urge you to get your own.
The outer edge has a great crisp, and the closer you get to the center, the softer the inside becomes. It's an excellent textural journey, all the way down to the very last bite. I have yet to procure a Starbucks cookie that isn't baked to near perfection. There's also a hint of salt that enhances the entire flavor.
If there were a religion founded on the Starbucks chocolate chip cookie, I would proudly join the congregation. Please pay attention to this last part and do not deviate: When the friendly Starbucks employee smiles and asks if you would like your cookie warmed up, the only correct response is, "Yes, please."