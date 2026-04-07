12 Popular Starbucks Pastries, Ranked Worst To Best

One thing about the Starbucks bakery case is that you can always count on it being full of confections for every preference. I frequent the Starbucks drive-thru and have my regular go-tos for sure. I also have a teenager who drives, and I constantly find the chain's bakery bags in her car, along with the lone sticks that once held one of Starbucks' famous cake pops. For every drink Starbucks pours, there are both sweet and savory items you can pair with it.

Starbucks is also fantastic at capitalizing on food and flavor trends. Both beverages and food include an assortment of seasonal items, as well as flavor profiles going viral on social media. From matcha to Dubai chocolate, Starbucks knows exactly what it's doing and knows how to read the room. Infusing pop culture into its menu is strategically delicious on the coffee giant's part, but some offerings definitely hit the spot more than others.

To find out which ones are worth your money, I popped into my regular Starbucks to grab 12 different bakery pastries and treats. After my taste test, I ranked them from worst to best, so you can get the most delicious treat possible the next time you crave a sweet treat.