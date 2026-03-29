Boomers Can't Stand These 14 Millennial Food Trends

Diets and food habits have naturally never remained constant. Even the ingredients we use have evolved thanks to agriculture, technology, and shifting lifestyles. But the biggest changes are not just those seen across centuries, but the ones right in front of us, across generations seated at the same table.

Today's kids and young adults eat very differently from their parents and grandparents. While boomers tend to favor familiar meals and traditionally prepared dishes, millennials are far more open and enthusiastic about experimentation and discovery. What one generation sees as innovative and necessary, the other views as overhyped or just plain confusing. It's also worth remembering that this isn't new. Every generation reinvents food in its own unique way and this cycle will continue — of that, there is no doubt.

For now though, the contrast couldn't be clearer. Millennials are posting every bite they eat online, while boomers shake their heads and bemoan the disappearance of real food. If you're ready for a laugh and maybe some nodding in agreement (or eye-rolling), buckle up. Here's a look at the millennial food trends that boomers simply cannot stand.