If there's one thing the American palate is pining for these days, it's protein. From grocery stores swarmed with protein bars to high-protein cooking hacks to protein-maxing soda, American consumers can't get enough of the muscle-building compound. Departing from the processed protein options, a new dish has reached the social media spotlight — and it's packed with natural protein.

The dish is a bowl filled with ground beef (seasoned with classic taco flavors), roasted sweet potatoes, chopped avocado, and cottage cheese, all drizzled with hot honey. Thanks to its simplicity, the dish is easy to customize to your particular taste. There are many ways to individualize the viral beef bowl to take it to the next tasty level.

First off, the bowl's meat does not necessarily have to be beef. For some, meats with milder flavors like ground chicken or ground turkey may be more suitable for the mash-up of ingredients in the dish. Vegan eaters can enjoy the bowl by seasoning and cooking tofu. Seasoning tofu with the same, or similar, seasonings as the original recipe will match the beef's flavor with a more muted, less meaty taste.

Dairy-free diners can get in on the trend by swapping the cottage cheese for rice or quinoa. If you're looking to keep the protein high while exchanging the cottage cheese, quinoa is a grain high in protein. Hummus is also a suitable substitute, as it provides the creamy texture, rich flavor, and protein.

For those that like extra spice, consider topping the bowl off with chili crisp, gochujang, or harissa. Each of these options bring about a more fiery, hits-the-tongue spice, whereas the sweetness in hot honey heat mellows its heat.