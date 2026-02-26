Is A Plant-Based Diet Really Better For You Than Meat? — It's Complicated

While we won't speak for everybody, it feels like there are precious few of us out there who think we're eating healthy enough. Switching to plant-based meat is better for the Earth, to a point, and there are plenty of valid ethical reasons for turning away from meat that's often produced using harmful factory farming methods. However, from a purely scientific standpoint regarding our personal health, is it better to switch from an omnivorous diet to a plant-based one? To find out, we spoke to Dr. Roberto Valledor, a collaborating physician at Mochi Health and a family medicine physician based in Texas.

Dr. Valledor took the time to break down the advantages of both plant and meat-based diets. According to him, "the science is good on both sides: plant-based diets are often associated with lower risks of heart disease and some cancers; animal-based diets can make it easier to get enough protein, B12, and iron." He goes on to suggest that a much bigger threat to your health is likely the common Western diet that's filled with processed foods (which are filled with sodium). "What we do know is that the closer a person gets to eating only minimally processed foods, the more protein and fiber they eat, and the less junk they consume, the longer they are likely to live — whether they eat meat or not," Dr. Valledor said.