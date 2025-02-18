Why There's So Much Sodium In Processed Foods

Processed food is something that's all around us, and can be found in the form of breakfast cereal, frozen meals, deli meats, and of course, fast food. The act of processing food has a long history and is defined as changing any food or drink from its original state. Processing can include washing or pasteurizing, or adding preservatives and flavors.

While not all processed foods contain additives, many do, and this typically includes sodium. Sodium is one of the key elements salt is made from. Adding sodium to foods is a common practice to add flavor and texture and preserve food for longer. However, many companies are adding more sodium than necessary, which is probably why 90% of Americans are consuming more sodium than the recommended daily intake (per U.S. Food & Drug Administration). It can be hard to avoid it since it's present in foods we'd least expect like salad dressings, tomato sauce, canned vegetables, and instant pudding. The good news is that many food companies are lowering added sodium as part of the National Sodium Reduction Initiative (per NPR).