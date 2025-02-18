Why There's So Much Sodium In Processed Foods
Processed food is something that's all around us, and can be found in the form of breakfast cereal, frozen meals, deli meats, and of course, fast food. The act of processing food has a long history and is defined as changing any food or drink from its original state. Processing can include washing or pasteurizing, or adding preservatives and flavors.
While not all processed foods contain additives, many do, and this typically includes sodium. Sodium is one of the key elements salt is made from. Adding sodium to foods is a common practice to add flavor and texture and preserve food for longer. However, many companies are adding more sodium than necessary, which is probably why 90% of Americans are consuming more sodium than the recommended daily intake (per U.S. Food & Drug Administration). It can be hard to avoid it since it's present in foods we'd least expect like salad dressings, tomato sauce, canned vegetables, and instant pudding. The good news is that many food companies are lowering added sodium as part of the National Sodium Reduction Initiative (per NPR).
Adding sodium has multiple uses
Sodium not only makes food taste saltier but also works to decrease bitterness and increase sweetness in certain foods. It can make food simply taste better, and some products would taste plain without it. Foods like pickles or cured meats might have an obviously salty taste, but plenty of sweet products like biscuits or pastries have added sodium. Sodium can also improve a food's texture like making a product thicker or helping processed meats retain their moisture. Additionally, it stabilizes foods, which assists bread in rising and holds cheese together. Adding sodium can also stop unwanted chemical reactions between certain baked goods ingredients.
What's more, sodium can act as a preservative, since it deters bacteria and microorganism growth. This extends the shelf life of many products, decreasing food waste and increasing company profits. Canned goods like vegetables are preserved in a salt brine, while meat is often cured or injected with salt.
The reasons that sodium is added to processed foods aren't necessarily bad, but our consumption of salt can add up pretty quickly throughout the day. So while salt is a necessary ingredient in the kitchen, it might not always be necessary in our packaged goods.