I Tried And Ranked 13 Taco Bell Breakfast Items

Taco Bell is home to many tasty items, from its relatively impressive value menu to interesting fan-favorite picks like the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza. You can count on the chain for your late-night snacking needs, but it's also a pretty solid place to grab breakfast, believe it or not — that is, if you can muster up the energy to go there early in the morning. I went to my nearest store to test 13 breakfast items, excluding coffee drinks and Cinnabon Delights, to see how tasty they were. (If you're lucky, your store might even have the new cold brews — mine did not.) The items are available until 10:45 a.m. at my store, but many Taco Bell locations serve breakfast until 11 a.m.

I must admit, it was hard to come up with a ranking here since many of the flavors overlap. Therefore, I decided to rank these by heartiness and value, as well as by the overall intrigue of the flavors and textures. Everything is priced between $1.69 and $4.99, so nothing was too unreasonable. I won't mention exact pricing, but you can use this price range to distinguish the least expensive from the most expensive when I mention it.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.