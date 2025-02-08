Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme Vs The Breakfast Versions: How Do They Differ?
Taco Bell has many claims to fame, whether its crusade to own the phrase "Taco Tuesday" or the saga of bringing back its Mexican Pizza and its changing taste. But just as Burger King has its Whopper and McDonald's has its Big Mac, Taco Bell has the Crunchwrap Supreme and its many variations, including several Breakfast Crunchwraps.
The Crunchwrap Supreme came long before Taco Bell ever introduced breakfast options, and the Tex-Mex chain's morning version of its flagship item features typical breakfast ingredients in place of the standard ones. While the menu items are quite literally as different as night and day, there are some core similarities. However, whether fluffy eggs or a crunchy tostada make one better than the other is all up to the chain's fan base to decide.
What's in a Crunchwrap?
The Crunchwrap is not only my go-to menu item at Taco Bell, but it can also be credited as the sole reason I ever returned to the Tex-Mex chain. The portability of the Crunchwrap and the overall satisfaction it provides is unmatched by any of Taco Bell's other menu items.
Just one single Crunchwrap provides the full meal it would take multiple beefy burritos or Doritos Locos tacos to achieve, but I digress. What you'll find in a standard Crunchwrap Supreme is beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and a tostada, all wrapped and sealed into a flour tortilla. Of course, Taco Bell allows for plenty of personalization beyond this classic composition.
You have your choice of sauces like spicy ranch, chipotle, and others to accompany your Crunchwrap, which can also be packed with pico de gallo, seasoned rice, chicken, and purple cabbage, among many other add-ons. Every bite can be as saucy, crunchy, or even savory as your taste buds would like.
What's in a breakfast Crunchwrap?
Like its midday and late-night predecessor, Taco Bell's breakfast Crunchwraps are all held together by a large, soft tortilla. However, this is where the similarities between the sibling menu offerings end.
Where ground beef serves as the main filling of an afternoon Crunchwrap, scrambled eggs that provide the bulk of a breakfast Crunchwrap. It also has hash browns in place of a tostada, but where the variety truly comes into play is whether you prefer bacon or sausage, or to go the California route with avocado. Otherwise, breakfast Crunchwraps are highly customizable, with options to add steak, potatoes, sausage crumbles, and plenty of sauces like the nacho cheese sauce or creamy jalapeño sauce.
What's truly impressive about Taco Bell's Crunchwrap options, whether day or night, is that they can easily be replicated at home. Though Taco Bell won't profit from it (unless you buy one of the DIY kits at Walmart), I could easily meal prep an entire week's worth of breakfast and lunch. A full week of crunchwrapping possibilities is the gift Taco Bell probably never realized it was giving when it blessed us with the Crunchwrap.