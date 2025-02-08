Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme Vs The Breakfast Versions: How Do They Differ?

The Crunchwrap is not only my go-to menu item at Taco Bell, but it can also be credited as the sole reason I ever returned to the Tex-Mex chain. The portability of the Crunchwrap and the overall satisfaction it provides is unmatched by any of Taco Bell's other menu items.

Just one single Crunchwrap provides the full meal it would take multiple beefy burritos or Doritos Locos tacos to achieve, but I digress. What you'll find in a standard Crunchwrap Supreme is beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and a tostada, all wrapped and sealed into a flour tortilla. Of course, Taco Bell allows for plenty of personalization beyond this classic composition.

You have your choice of sauces like spicy ranch, chipotle, and others to accompany your Crunchwrap, which can also be packed with pico de gallo, seasoned rice, chicken, and purple cabbage, among many other add-ons. Every bite can be as saucy, crunchy, or even savory as your taste buds would like.