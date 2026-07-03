3 Best Ways To Upgrade Grilled Cheese Without Any Extra Ingredients

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When it comes to grilled cheese sandwiches, lots of people take a "more is more" approach. Martha Stewart brings sophistication to grilled cheese sandwiches with several "grown-up" fillings in place of classic American slices, while Ina Garten makes a decadent three-ingredient grilled cheese spread for her version, which includes mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, and parmesan cheese. According to chef Isaac Bernal, executive chef of the Representation of Spain to the United Nations, there are several ways to make these sandwiches even better without adding a single additional filling or condiment.

"Some of the biggest improvements don't require any extra ingredients at all," Bernal told The Takeout. Really, you just need two slices of bread, cheese, and cooking fat. Vegetables, proteins, seasonings, and spreads can be nice, but too many add-ins can muddle up what makes this straightforward sandwich so crave-worthy in the first place. "At its heart, grilled cheeses are loved because of their simplicity, so technique is the best way to improve them," he added. Here are three easy strategies to upgrade basic grilled cheese sandwiches that won't require specialty kitchen tools, a trip to the grocery store, or complicated techniques.