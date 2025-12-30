Martha Stewart Brings Sophistication To Grilled Cheese Sandwiches With These 'Grown-Up' Fillings

In some respects, Martha Stewart's fridge may not be so different from our own. For one thing, she has admitted in more than one interview that despite her preference for healthy foods, she has a sneaking fondness for plastic-wrapped, processed American cheese slices. She's even been known to use this ingredient in grilled cheese sandwiches, although it may be paired with a slightly more sophisticated cheese such as cheddar. Stewart also has numerous other suggestions (of course, she does!) for making your grilled cheese extra fancy, including a recipe for a "grown-up" grilled cheese sandwich that can either be made with cheddar on its own, or, if you prefer a different cheese, with fontina or gruyere.

This sandwich recipe, which is more of a list of possibilities than an actual template, also calls for an additional filling of some sort. This could be a protein (Stewart suggests bacon, prosciutto, sardines, or tuna); produce (apples, arugula, avocados, jalapeños, pears, red onions, or tomatoes); peppers (like Peppadew); herbs (basil, cilantro, or sage); pickles; or a condiment (dijon mustard or fruit preserves). It's strictly choose-your-own adventure when it comes to combinations, though, since Martha accepts no responsibility if you find you don't care for cheese with pears and pickles. If you'd like a more standard recipe to follow, you could always try her fall-flavored grilled cheese made with canned pumpkin. Mix this fall staple with mustard and spread on a sandwich of melted white cheddar and sage leaves on toasted country white bread.