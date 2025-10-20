The 3-Ingredient Spread Ina Garten Uses To Make The Most Decadent Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
The Barefoot Contessa knows a thing or two about sandwiches (Fun fact, Ina Garten's favorite comfort sandwich is a good old tuna melt). But if she's whipping up a classic, you know she's going to add her own flair to it. One of her secret weapons when it comes to a tried-and-true grilled cheese comes in the form of a homemade spread that she adds to the filling, prior to grilling the sandwich: a mixture of mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, and parmesan cheese.
For Garten's elevated version of the classic grilled cheese sandwich, she spreads this mixture onto the inside of the bread right before adding bacon crumbles, and a blend of shredded extra-sharp white cheddar and Gruyère. Rather than using mayo to get a crispy grilled cheese, Garten is team butter for the outside of the bread. She also likes to make a large batch of grilled cheese sandwiches using a panini press — a good way to do it if you want to be relatively hands off when it comes to cooking.
Ina Garten's other secret grilled cheese ingredient
Of course, Ina Garten does have other grilled cheese sandwich recipes out there. One she shared on her TV show simply involves a filling of two ingredients: extra-sharp Vermont cheddar and an unexpected jarred mango chutney.
The chutney adds a sweet and salty element that's just as at home on a cheese platter as it is in Garten's grilled cheese sandwich. As was the case for her previous grilled cheese sandwich, Garten once again prefers grating her own cheese. It just happens to be a practice we also endorse because pre-shredded cheese can have anti-caking cellulose in it, which could affect its ability to melt. The chutney lends a sharp acid to play against rich flavors of the butter and cheese. But if you're not in the mood for salty and sweet, Garten's mayo, mustard, and parmesan spread adds a rich kick of umami to any grilled cheese sandwich, no matter which cheese you prefer. With three ingredients that you probably already have in your own kitchen, you're just minutes away from the most decadent grilled cheese you've ever tasted.