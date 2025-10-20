The 3-Ingredient Spread Ina Garten Uses To Make The Most Decadent Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

The Barefoot Contessa knows a thing or two about sandwiches (Fun fact, Ina Garten's favorite comfort sandwich is a good old tuna melt). But if she's whipping up a classic, you know she's going to add her own flair to it. One of her secret weapons when it comes to a tried-and-true grilled cheese comes in the form of a homemade spread that she adds to the filling, prior to grilling the sandwich: a mixture of mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, and parmesan cheese.

For Garten's elevated version of the classic grilled cheese sandwich, she spreads this mixture onto the inside of the bread right before adding bacon crumbles, and a blend of shredded extra-sharp white cheddar and Gruyère. Rather than using mayo to get a crispy grilled cheese, Garten is team butter for the outside of the bread. She also likes to make a large batch of grilled cheese sandwiches using a panini press — a good way to do it if you want to be relatively hands off when it comes to cooking.