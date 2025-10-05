The Freezer Trick That Makes Grating Cheese Super Simple

Grating cheese by hand can be a bit tedious, especially if the block of cheese warms up and starts becoming pliant in your hands. What began as a straightforward task is now a pain, since you'll find that the cheese starts smearing over the box grater rather than catching on the holes properly. Or, even worse, the block can break right as you're grating it, potentially setting you up for some scraped knuckles and a horrible mood.

If a recipe calls for large amounts of grated cheese, there is one thing you can do to make life just a little bit easier — and that's placing your cheese in the freezer for a short period of time, between 20 and 30 minutes. You want it in a position where it becomes just shy of frozen. Its stiffer state means it'll grate smoothly and smear less, making your task much easier to complete. But you don't want to completely freeze it either, as a completely frozen block of cheese is impossible to run over a grater. That being said, I'd still recommend you move quickly, as the warmth from the friction caused by the grater (plus the natural warmth from your hands), will bring the cheese back to room temperature fairly rapidly.