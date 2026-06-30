The Telltale Signs A Watermelon Has Gone Bad

Summertime means trading boiling pots of soup for lighter, more refreshing bites that stand up to the hot weather. Instead of keeping the stovetop or the oven running, people increasingly look for meals that can be prepared with minimal to no cooking. All the better if they incorporate fresh, seasonal produce. There are plenty of fruits and veggies that hit their peak during the warmer months, from crisp cucumbers and carrots to juicy peaches. One particular seasonal fruit that people look forward to year-round is watermelon. More than 90% of the fruit is water, making it a refreshing treat to cool down midday. It shines on its own but also makes a great addition to salads or blended into soups and cocktails.

To make the most of watermelon season, however, you'll want to know the difference between a good and a bad fruit. At the store, you can pick the perfect watermelon based on a few surefire signs. But how do you know if the watermelon already at home on your kitchen counter has gone bad? Luckily, there are some telltale signs to help you out in this case, too. Some signs are visible outwardly, such as dents and mold. Others, you'll find once you've cracked open your fruit. So keep a keen eye — and nose — on any watermelons in your home and ensure you always find a sweet, juicy fruit waiting underneath the rind.