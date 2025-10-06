The Ancient Bacteria That Flavors Some Of The World's Most Popular Foods

While some old-school cooking techniques are best left in the past, it's always fun to realize that humans still rely on the same food techniques we've used since the beginnings of settled and agrarian civilizations. This couldn't be more true regarding fermented and cultured foods. There's very good evidence that civilizations in the Caucasus, Mesopotamia, China, the Greeks, and the Romans all developed their own preservation techniques involving lactic acid bacteria: a class of bacteria that helps foods undergo lactic acid fermentation, with Lactobacillus being the most famous one (it's in your yogurts).

Before industrial society, foods like beer and bread relied on spontaneous fermentation, which means they would let the grains or the dough sit out and hopefully catch the bacteria and yeast that are in the air and even on our skin. In the Caucasus mountains, the people living there discovered what we now call kefir grains, which look like cauliflower but are colonies of bacteria. Add those grains to milk and you get kefir, a wonderful and tart yogurt-like drink.

And this continues today — if you need more convincing, check out our handy chart of fermented foods across the globe. Fermentation adds immense amounts of flavor to yogurts, cheeses, breads, beers, and wines while also changing their chemical composition and often making these highly perishable foods more shelf-stable. Fermentation was one of the original preservation methods humanity used, and we're still doing clever things with it (kimchi martinis should be all the proof you need). For most of the things we consume that are fermented (beer, yogurt, or even sourdough), Lactobacillus imparts a distinctly sour and tangy note that makes lacto-fermented foods deliciously tart.