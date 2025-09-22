12 Old-School Cooking Tips That Might Actually Ruin Your Food

While pressing down on a burger patty might seem like a great way to speed up cooking, it's actually counterproductive, unless you are making making smash burgers. A single press on smash burger patties is actually desirable because it maximizes surface contact with the grill and creates crust via the Maillard reaction. That said, if you are making a regular burger, this approach is likely to backfire.

Some cooks argue that pressing burger patties helps them cook more evenly, but in reality it just squeezes out the juices and fat out of the burger, leaving it dry. Burgers naturally puff up in the middle as they cook, and while pressing them may seem like a good way of redistributing the meat, it just leaves the meat less juicy. In addition, if you press down on patties as they cook on the grill, their juices can spill onto the coals and cause flare-ups.

Perhaps one Quora contributor sums the point up best, saying, "One of the biggest problems home cooks have is the constant need to mess with the food, instead of just letting it cook. You put the burger in your skillet or grill pan, you let it cook until you start to see browned edges and it releases from the pan then you flip it and let it finish cooking. Don't mess with it, don't shuffle it around in the pan, and never, ever, squish it with the spatula. Unless you like really dry burgers."