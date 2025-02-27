The Oil Mistake That Ruins Your Pasta Dish Every Time

So, while olive oil — regardless of whether it's of the extra virgin or light variety — is one of the most useful ingredients in the entire kitchen, putting it in your pot when cooking pasta is a major no-go if you want to get the most delicious pasta possible. Instead, the key to making sure your pasta doesn't stick (or bubble over, for that matter) is quite simple — all you need to do is frequently stir the pot. "Stirring frequently, especially in the first few minutes, prevents pasta from sticking together," Cutolo explained, "and using plenty of water ensures pasta has room to move freely." In fact, beyond it being bad for the flavor of your pasta, Cutolo noted that olive oil doesn't actually prevent the noodles from sticking together.

As for why so many people still put olive oil in their pasta water, many simply view it as an urban myth that never subsided. Plus, given the fact that olive oil does stop your pasta from boiling over, its ineffectiveness in other areas is less noticeable to most cooks. So, to achieve the most ideal results, instead of dumping olive oil into your pasta and throwing off the flavor, opt for frequent stirring and a pinch of salt to get the job done.