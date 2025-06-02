Why Those Little Spots On Your Watermelon Are Actually A Good Thing

Watermelons may be among the cheapest of fruits (what else can you buy for 50 cents a pound?), but those suckers sure are big. If you're going to be schlepping around a 20-pound melon, much less finding space for it in your fridge, you'll want to make sure you're not saddled with a dud. There are different ways to pick out the best watermelon at the store, including thumping it (It's supposed to sound deep and hollow) and using the two-finger trick to determine that the stripes are as far apart as they should be. Another way involves looking for little black spots. Counter-intuitive though it may seem, these are actually a positive sign.

These watermelon freckles are called sugar spots and it's not just a cute name. The spots indicate that the watermelon flesh is sweet enough that some of the sugar is starting to ooze out into the rind. On some melons, sugar spots appear more like brown webbing, but either black spots or brown lines mean the melon should be a ripe and juicy one.