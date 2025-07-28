Don't Throw Out Your Watermelon Rinds – Turn Them Into The Perfect Summer Candy
Though not everyone is a fan of watermelon, it is THE fruit of the summer, and it's common to see people enjoying a slice after using one of the many different ways to cut a watermelon and then tossing the rind without a second thought. And that's a mistake, because watermelon rinds can be transformed into sweet, chewy, old-fashioned candied treats.
I don't want to act like this is new; candied watermelon rind has roots in Southern cooking and frugal home kitchens where nothing went to waste. Using just a little sugar, spice, and patience, the white part of the rind that's so often discarded becomes a texture-rich and crave-worthy snack. It's also a smart way to make the most of a fruit you're probably already slicing up for a cookout or picnic.
You're really just cutting up the rind after a little preparation, boiling it in a homemade syrup, and then letting it dry out so you can achieve the proper texture: kind of tacky on the outside and chewy inside. It's super simple, and even the kiddos can help out. In the end you'll have a nostalgic, slightly spiced, and refreshingly sweet candy that children and adults alike will love.
How to make candied watermelon rind at home
Turning watermelon rinds into candy is more approachable than you might think. Once you've peeled the green skin and cut the rind into manageable chunks, you'll want to blanch them first. This softens the texture and preps them to soak up flavor. A good rule of thumb is to boil the rind pieces for around 10 minutes or until they're fork-tender, then drain them and set aside while you prepare the syrup.
The syrup is a basic sugar-water mixture, but it's what you add to it that elevates the flavor. Many home cooks swear by lemon juice to balance out the sweetness, while spices like cinnamon sticks, clove, or even ginger give the candy some seasonal depth. Simmer the rinds in the syrup for about an hour until they look translucent and glossy. At this stage, the rinds should resemble a citrus peel in marmalade, because they'll be soft but with a little bite.
After cooking, the rinds need time to dry, so spread them out on a wire rack or parchment-lined baking sheet and let them dry overnight, or speed things up by using your oven on its lowest setting. Once dried, you can roll them in extra sugar if you want that sparkly, crystallized finish. Stored in an airtight container, these candied rinds will last for weeks ... unless you eat them all before that time, of course.
More ways to enjoy your new favorite zero-waste treat
Candied watermelon rinds aren't just good on their own; they're also incredibly versatile. You can chop them up and stir them into baked goods like muffins, quick breads, or cookies, where they add chewy sweetness and a hint of spice. They also work as a colorful topping for ice cream or yogurt, and even as a cocktail garnish if you're feeling extra festive. Pairing them with a cheese board sounds quirky, but it works, especially with soft, creamy cheeses that balance their sugary punch.
Making these candies at home is a small but satisfying step toward reducing food waste. It's also a tangible way to stretch a single fruit into multiple uses and ideal for the home cook who knows how to make something out of nothing. And going back to the idea of getting the kids involved, it's a great way to introduce them to the idea of preserving and candy-making in a fun, hands-on way.