Don't Throw Out Your Watermelon Rinds – Turn Them Into The Perfect Summer Candy

Though not everyone is a fan of watermelon, it is THE fruit of the summer, and it's common to see people enjoying a slice after using one of the many different ways to cut a watermelon and then tossing the rind without a second thought. And that's a mistake, because watermelon rinds can be transformed into sweet, chewy, old-fashioned candied treats.

I don't want to act like this is new; candied watermelon rind has roots in Southern cooking and frugal home kitchens where nothing went to waste. Using just a little sugar, spice, and patience, the white part of the rind that's so often discarded becomes a texture-rich and crave-worthy snack. It's also a smart way to make the most of a fruit you're probably already slicing up for a cookout or picnic.

You're really just cutting up the rind after a little preparation, boiling it in a homemade syrup, and then letting it dry out so you can achieve the proper texture: kind of tacky on the outside and chewy inside. It's super simple, and even the kiddos can help out. In the end you'll have a nostalgic, slightly spiced, and refreshingly sweet candy that children and adults alike will love.