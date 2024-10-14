Tips For Making Your Own Freeze Dried Candy At Home

Perhaps you've seen the gorgeous colors and heard the irresistible crunch from countless freeze-dried candy unboxings (unbaggings?) on TikTok and wanted to try your hand at making this whimsical snack. Freeze drying is a simple process to replicate at home; all you require is the right candy, the means to freeze food, and a bit of patience.

For perfect freeze-dried candy, you want to use a type that has sufficient moisture content to manipulate. In the freeze-drying process, nearly all of the food's moisture will get removed; this causes candy that had a lot of moisture in the first place to expand and alter its texture to become crunchier, while intensifying its flavor profile. Candies that have a lot of moisture content include chewy fruit-flavored varieties like salt water taffy and gummy bears. Skittles are great frozen in general, and they transform more dramatically when freeze-dried, making for a fun presentation along with a novel tasting experience.

Once you have your candy, you're ready to freeze it. Just take care to place and evenly space the candy on a tray lined with parchment paper before putting it in your freezer; this layer keeps the candy from sticking to the tray. For the candy to reach proper freeze-dried consistency in a standard home freezer, it will need to stay in there for up to three weeks. While professional-grade home freeze-drying machines are available, these can cost thousands of dollars. Lower-priced models that claim to be freeze-dryers look to function as food dehydrators, which you want to avoid when freeze-drying candy.