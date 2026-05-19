The 2-Ingredient Watermelon Cocktail That'll Refresh You All Summer Long

Summertime calls for a bright, refreshing treat to enjoy while spending time outside in the sun, and there's no fruit as befitting of the job as watermelon. Because watermelon's peak season is between June and August, many will be grabbing the fruit to both hydrate and rejuvenate themselves this summer. However, what these people need to do instead is pair the melon with some prosecco to create a simple, clean cocktail that is simultaneously perfect for the season and as tasty as can be.

The classic watermelon cocktail is a delicious drink choice to make at home and can be made relatively easily with the use of a juicer or blender. Because authentic watermelon juice is hard to come by at the grocery store due to difficulties preserving the fruit juice, you'll want to make a batch of it homemade and add prosecco (roughly one 750-milliliter bottle of the alcohol for every three cups of watermelon juice). These two ingredients are really all you need, but if you want to make the drink a bit more complex you can try adding the juice of a lime to the pitcher. If you want to turn the simple cocktail into a proper watermelon spritz, all it takes is adding some simple syrup on top of the lime juice to get the job done. This will give the drink a sweet and sour profile that pops thanks to its fizzy, carbonated mouthfeel.