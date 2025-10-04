Every Type Of Sparkling Wine Explained

While "Champagne" is a specific kind of alcoholic beverage, it's evolved into a generic, umbrella term that's interchangeable with "sparkling wine." Simply because Champagne looms large in history and European and American drinking culture, it's assumed that every sparkling wine is Champagne, and by extension, fancy and French. However, that couldn't be further from the truth.

Sparkling wine is made all over the world, and while many bottles may look, taste, and feel like French Champagne, they technically aren't. But there's nothing wrong with that. Transparent white wines with bubbles, a little bit of sweetness, and a boozy punch are often very similar to one another, but they all come from their own rich traditions and scientific processes.

As party season rolls around each year, you can guarantee a lot of popping corks and festive, effervescent wine being poured into glasses and flutes. Here are many of the major sparkling wines that you might encounter, and what makes each of them so special and also different from one another.