Why It's Illegal To Add Sugar To Wine In California

Wine is big business in California. From Fred Franzia's famous Two-Buck Chuck to vibrant pinot grigio, the state accounts for over 80% of all of the United States' wine production, according to World Population Review. California's sunny climate has a reputation for producing wines that are on the fruitier and sweeter side. But, if you think California wine is too sweet, you might be surprised to learn that it's illegal to add sugar to wine in the Golden State.

First of all, let's be clear that it's impossible to make wine without sugar (which is why you probably shouldn't trust "sugar-free" wine). The key distinction here is between the natural sugars found in grapes and the sugars that are added during the fermentation process. As wine ferments, the yeast transforms the natural sugars in the grapes into alcohol. The sugar left over in the finished wine is known as residual sugar. Having less residual sugar is what makes wine dry, while more residual sugar results in a sweeter wine. However, sometimes grapes don't have enough natural sugar to achieve the desired alcohol level. This is when chaptalization (the technical term for adding sugar to wine during fermentation) comes in.

Chaptalization gets its name from the French chemist Jean-Antoine Chaptal, who promoted and popularized the practice in the early 19th century. The technique isn't meant to make wine sweeter but rather to increase the amount of alcohol produced by the yeast. However, in California, this process is illegal as some people think it allows winemakers to interfere with the wine too much.