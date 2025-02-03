While there is now a sparkling wine for every occasion (and price), during the 17th century, fizziness in wine was generally considered to be a bad thing, especially in France. In fact, when Dom Pérignon discovered his method in 1697, he was actually trying to come up with a way to reduce the amount of carbonation present in wine. One of the reasons why sparkling wine had such a bad reputation in France at this time was because French wine bottles were quite weak and, if a wine was well carbonated, they had a tendency to explode. (For this reason, the French didn't often enjoy the wonderful pairing of oysters and sparkling Champagne at this time.)

The British, on the other hand, had been producing much sturdier bottles since the early 1600s. These bottles were capable of holding the fizzy liquid without breaking. While it is not known if this was one of the reasons why the British were experimenting with adding sugar to bottled wine, it stands to reason that the sturdier bottles meant more sparkling wine was being produced, stored, and drunk in England at this time than in France.

So, while Champagne is undoubtedly a French product, it's best not to forget that the French were not the first people to purposely create fizzy wine. Instead, British winemakers and their strong bottles are to thank for Champagne's nascent beginnings. And who knows, as climate change continues to influence how sparkling wine is produced, England might have the final say on how Champagne is made too.