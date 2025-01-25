How Climate Change Affects The Way Sparkling Wine Is Made

For centuries, France has been regarded as the crème de la crème of fine wine production, especially when it comes to sparkling wine. However, the Champagne-producing country has a new, unexpected competitor riding its coattails, and it's all because of climate change. A warmer climate has allowed English wine producers to grow grape varieties that they previously could not. These include pinot noir, pinot meunier, and Chardonnay, grapes which are all used to produce Champagne. Because of this, and several other benefits associated with England's warming climate, some English sparkling wines now have similar traits to high-quality Champagne. In other words, England is now a producer of premium sparkling wine.

The terroir of South England is helping the country's sparkling wine carve out its place in the industry. Many of the vines are cultivated in the area's chalky soil. This chalk-rich soil ensures that the vines enjoy good drainage and that mineral flavors — which are often associated with Champagne — are also present in English sparkling wine. What's more, some vineyards in Sussex receive a coastal breeze that adds flavor to the grapes and keeps them healthy.

While vineyards in South England are the main reason why English sparkling wine is getting attention, climate change means wineries located in North England and even Scotland are producing quality wine. Furthermore, a paper published in OENO One predicts that English winemakers will be able to produce high-quality, still white wines by 2050.