Cracker Barrel Sells Over 11 Million Orders Of This Popular Dish Every Single Year

Cracker Barrel's menu is infamously expansive. From must-try menu items to fan-favorite summer meals, there's no shortage of food options at the chain, some of which are far more popular than others. One of the southern restaurant's top-selling menu items is an old-school, rib-sticking comfort meal: chicken and dumplings.

While some people write off chicken and dumplings as one of those foods your family ate growing up that you never learned to like, the dish clearly has a devoted fan base at Cracker Barrel. The chain sells more than 11 million orders of the soupy southern classic every year. To put that in perspective, that's over 30,000 orders of chicken and dumplings every single day, meaning, on average, each of Cracker Barrel's nearly 660 locations serves over 45 orders of the meal daily.

There are many variations of the comforting poultry dish (case in point: chicken and dumplings look a little different in Delaware), but Cracker Barrel's Chicken n' Dumplins sticks to a simple southern recipe. The popular menu item consists of handmade flat dumplings and shredded chicken simmered in a thickened broth, served with your choice of two or three sides.