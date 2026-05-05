Cracker Barrel Is Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Meals Just In Time For Summer

It's been a tough few years for Cracker Barrel. The fast casual chain's recent attempt at a rebrand sparked social media ire: Fans felt that the rebrand stripped Cracker Barrel of everything that made it unique. It seems the brand has learned from its mistakes, though. This summer, Cracker Barrel's nostalgic Campfire Meals are back on the menu for a limited time.

The meals, which were first launched in the '90s, were designed to spark summer camp sentimentality. The food is wrapped in foil — so guests can pretend it was cooked over an open fire — and seasoned with the chain's campfire spice blend. The chain paused the annual tradition in 2018, but brought the meals back in 2025. "Campfire Meals have been part of our story for nearly three decades, and every time they return, our guests remind us how meaningful this tradition is," Cracker Barrel's Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Moore said in a press release.

The limited-time launch includes two entrees — chicken and beef, both served in foil — along with two dessert items, the S'mores Brownie Skillet and Cinnamon Roll Skillet. The chain is also introducing a new Campfire Breakfast Skillet.