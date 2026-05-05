Cracker Barrel Is Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Meals Just In Time For Summer
It's been a tough few years for Cracker Barrel. The fast casual chain's recent attempt at a rebrand sparked social media ire: Fans felt that the rebrand stripped Cracker Barrel of everything that made it unique. It seems the brand has learned from its mistakes, though. This summer, Cracker Barrel's nostalgic Campfire Meals are back on the menu for a limited time.
The meals, which were first launched in the '90s, were designed to spark summer camp sentimentality. The food is wrapped in foil — so guests can pretend it was cooked over an open fire — and seasoned with the chain's campfire spice blend. The chain paused the annual tradition in 2018, but brought the meals back in 2025. "Campfire Meals have been part of our story for nearly three decades, and every time they return, our guests remind us how meaningful this tradition is," Cracker Barrel's Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Moore said in a press release.
The limited-time launch includes two entrees — chicken and beef, both served in foil — along with two dessert items, the S'mores Brownie Skillet and Cinnamon Roll Skillet. The chain is also introducing a new Campfire Breakfast Skillet.
The Campfire items on Cracker Barrel's summer menu
The Campfire Chicken and Campfire Beef Meals offer hearty portions, with the first including a half-chicken, sweet corn on the cob, red skin potatoes, and a variety of other vegetables smothered in a butter-based broth. If you like your fireside meal to include red meat cowboy-style, the other foil-wrapped option includes tender beef alongside the same veggies as the chicken dish.
This summer marks the first time that Cracker Barrel has introduced a campfire breakfast item, however. The skillet includes scrambled eggs, crispy potatoes, smoked sausage, and roasted vegetables, topped with colby cheese. According to Cracker Barrel, the breakfast skillet will be available all day, every day. Cracker Barrel is also bringing back its campfire-inspired S'mores Latte, because nothing says rustic like specialty lattes. The espresso is part of a trio of summer-inspired drinks, along with the chain's Watermelon Lemonade and Watermelon Mimosa. The summer items are officially available now, but availability may vary by location.
The press release claims that the campfire meals are a way to enjoy a summer tradition with "no tent pitching, bug spray, or smoky fire required," but folks who actually enjoy the great outdoors can always try to replicate the dinners at home or on the trail. Make your own deluxe S'mores or wrap vegetables in a foil packet before throwing them on the grill. Craving that Cracker Barrel flavor specifically? The brand's campfire seasoning is also available in its Country Store.