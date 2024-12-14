Chicken And Dumplings Look A Little Different In Delaware

It was the first state to ratify the Constitution and enter the Union. It's known for horseshoe crabs, blue chickens, and a whole bunch of corporations. It's the home state of President Joe Biden, and Aubrey Plaza. It may be one of the smallest states in America, but Delaware has more than a few claims to fame. But what kind of food is it best known for?

Delaware shares most of its famous food with other states. It's known for its crabs, with scores of shacks dotting the coastline, but it's somewhat overshadowed by Maryland in that category. You can find that infamous breakfast food, scrapple, on Delawarean tables, but this, too, is overshadowed by its association with Pennsylvania (specifically Philadelphia, which sits a little over 30 miles away from Wilmington). There is one innovation, however, that's quintessentially Delaware (well, sort of): the state's take on chicken and dumplings, "slippery dumplings."