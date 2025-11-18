11 Old School Comfort Foods You Rarely Find At Dinner Tables Today

When you're having the worst possible day, there are few things that can help more than a warm plate of your favorite comfort food. A meal that maybe offers more emotional support than its nutritional benefits, comfort foods are steeped in nostalgia. Memories of a better time, when things were simpler (or at the very least, when you were younger). Specifically, a lot of old school comfort foods have origins in mid-century America, a time of imagined ideals as the country was on the tail of the Great Depression and World War II.

Most of these meals listed below also have origins in working class people struggling to make the most out of their meals — which means comfort foods are often very fatty, salty, or sweet. These meals grew less popular as economic and social realities shifted, where one member of the household (often women) were no longer burdened with the exclusive obligation of cooking, and that labor was outsourced to prepackaged food production, fast food restaurants, and other external sources for food. As current economic troubles affect millions of Americans, we may see a resurgence of these low-cost meals.