The Surprisingly Tasty Depression Era Meal That Shouldn't Be Left In The Past
When the United States' stock market crashed on October 29th, 1929, it set off a decades-long period of economic turmoil now known as the Great Depression. During this time, people were often forced to pinch pennies and try to make nutritious meals with few ingredients and little money. Some of the resulting recipes from this time are controversial, like the Depression-era water pie (which some people defend) and the pineapple and anchovy sandwich (which almost no one would defend). Some meals were actually pretty delicious and are still worthy of our kitchens; Hoover stew is one of them.
Named after Herbert Hoover, who was president during the first years of the Great Depression, the stew is very simple. In its most basic form, it only needs macaroni, hot dogs, canned tomatoes, and canned corn — some people used beans as well. Making it is as easy as cooking the macaroni in a pot while you heat the other ingredients in a pan, then mixing it all together and letting it briefly simmer. The meal uses inexpensive sources of carbohydrates, vegetables, and meat and can easily feed a large group of people.
After the Great Depression and World War II gave way to greater economic stability in the 1950s, this dish became less common on American tables. But as with many Depression-era desserts, we believe Hoover stew deserves to come back because it's actually tasty. It's also a quick and filling meal that fits the rush of modern life.
How to upgrade your Hoover stew
Globalization has given us access to ingredients from all over the world, and variety is a non-negotiable part of many American kitchens. Rather than completely doing away with Hoover stew, it's possible to add a few ingredients to easily update this convenient dish. The simplest one is to use fresh tomatoes instead of canned, which immediately improves the taste. Upgrading from regular hot dogs to high-quality German or Italian sausage will also make the dish feel less like it belongs in an era of economic hardship and more like a gourmet meal.
Playing with condiments is another way to give the stew a modern update. You can use paprika and hot pepper flakes or a spoonful of Korean gochujang (hot pepper paste) for a little spice. Fresh herbs like parsley, thyme, or basil will give the dish a pleasant fragrance, while adding vegetables like onions, garlic, carrots, and zucchini makes it even more nutritious. If you like cheese, then you can't skip topping the stew with shredded parmesan or fancy Parmigiano Reggiano. Because the basic form of the dish is so simple, you can play around with it and make it your own. Whether you stick to the classic recipe or change it a bit, this is sure to be your go-to meal for days when you want something easy but delicious.