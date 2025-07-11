The Surprisingly Tasty Depression Era Meal That Shouldn't Be Left In The Past

When the United States' stock market crashed on October 29th, 1929, it set off a decades-long period of economic turmoil now known as the Great Depression. During this time, people were often forced to pinch pennies and try to make nutritious meals with few ingredients and little money. Some of the resulting recipes from this time are controversial, like the Depression-era water pie (which some people defend) and the pineapple and anchovy sandwich (which almost no one would defend). Some meals were actually pretty delicious and are still worthy of our kitchens; Hoover stew is one of them.

Named after Herbert Hoover, who was president during the first years of the Great Depression, the stew is very simple. In its most basic form, it only needs macaroni, hot dogs, canned tomatoes, and canned corn — some people used beans as well. Making it is as easy as cooking the macaroni in a pot while you heat the other ingredients in a pan, then mixing it all together and letting it briefly simmer. The meal uses inexpensive sources of carbohydrates, vegetables, and meat and can easily feed a large group of people.

After the Great Depression and World War II gave way to greater economic stability in the 1950s, this dish became less common on American tables. But as with many Depression-era desserts, we believe Hoover stew deserves to come back because it's actually tasty. It's also a quick and filling meal that fits the rush of modern life.