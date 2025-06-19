The Southern Comfort Food Guy Fieri Wasn't A Fan Of

Chitlins joined the list of foods that Guy Fieri tends to avoid on that fateful day in the early 2010s, but he certainly wasn't the first person to be put off by the dish after he tasted it. In fact, chitlins have been a dish that has been widely polarizing for years — even among the communities that still make them today. Seeing as chitlins were first popularized in the United States by enslaved Africans who were left with the unwanted parts of meat their captors didn't want, the delicacy is strongly tied to both Southern and African American culture. However, despite being considered by many to be a pillar of soul food, many can't get over the unsavory qualities that chitlins possess, such as their strong smell, taste, and texture. Plus, even if someone doesn't mind these aspects of the dish, the mere fact that they are pig intestines has turned many people — especially young African Americans today — off from the delicacy.

Nonetheless, Fieri's reaction to eating chitlins for the first time seemingly sums up the feelings of many fans of the dish. Even if he wasn't an immediate fan of the food, he did recognize its cultural importance. "Everybody's gotta try chitlins once," Fieri admitted, "[it's] real deal, old school southern soul food."