Foods Guy Fieri Avoids At All Costs

Television chefs obviously need to have a true passion for food. A wide range of tastes and a willingness to try many different dishes, some of which use ingredients not common in the U.S., are required for success. Nevertheless, TV chefs are human and have foods they don't enjoy just like anyone else. For example, there are foods that Gordon Ramsey dislikes. Other examples include Ina Garten's intense dislike of cilantro, Ree Drummond's complete avoidance of bananas, and Wolfgang Puck's negative view of wagyu beef. Add Guy Fieri to that list.

Arguably the most popular chef on the Food Network, the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," "Guy's Grocery Games," and "The Tournament of Champions," realized his passion for food by a single steak dinner he cooked as an 8-year-old. In addition to his shows, Fieri often appears as a guest judge or mentor on several other network shows. It all started when he won Season 2 of "Food Network Star." He eats many different foods from a wide range of cuisines. Fieri is always fair to the chefs who prepare these meals, but there are foods that he does not like. There are some foods he is very open about hating. Others, he has tried on one of his shows. Being a good sport, he tries to be positive, but his true feelings show on his face and in his reactions. Let's take a look at some of the foods Fieri would rather not consume.