The Controversial Burger Topping That Won Guy Fieri Over
Guy Fieri has eaten some remarkable dishes in his time traveling the country as the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," but there are certain dishes that simply didn't click with the California native upon his first bite. Usually, the chef isn't afraid to try new food, but it's unlikely Fieri will ever like a dish with eggs in it — especially if it's eggs and cow brains (which he notoriously almost spat out). But Fieri has found that some food combinations have grown on him over time, one of which is peanut butter on burgers.
Once upon a time, Fieri was not a fan of peanut butter burgers whatsoever, expressing his dislike for the concept in the first season of Triple D. In the seventh episode of the series (fittingly titled "Burgers") the celebrity chef visited Triple XXX Family Restaurant in West Lafayette, Indiana, to try out the Duane Purvis All American burger. It featured a healthy serving of peanut butter on the bun, and Fieri was pretty certain of his opinion after a single bite. "I absolutely don't enjoy that at all," he admitted before joking, "I wanna go home." However, Fieri has changed his tune regarding the topping wholeheartedly in the years since.
When did Guy Fieri change his mind about peanut butter burgers?
It might've taken a couple more dozen seasons, but Fieri eventually decided to revisit peanut butter burgers in Season 31 of Triple D, albeit this time he got it from a different restaurant. Guy took a trip to Logan, Utah, to try out Sabores International, another restaurant with peanut butter burgers on the menu. Despite his previous experience, Fieri decided to eat the burger (and its unusual topping) with an open mind, and it resulted in an incredible experience for the highly paid Food Network star. "That's really good!" Fieri admitted, "I see what everybody liked about the peanut butter burger."
One key thing that sets the peanut butter burger at Sabores apart from Triple X's came by way of two additional ingredients. Fieri explained that Sabores' inclusion of sriracha and chipotle aioli on the burger made the peanut butter much less overwhelming and, therefore, more enjoyable. Nevertheless, Fieri was so happy with the burger in Utah that he decided to be charitable to his Season 1 stop. "Hey Triple X team, I'll come back," Fieri vowed, "I'll try the burger again."