The Controversial Burger Topping That Won Guy Fieri Over

Guy Fieri has eaten some remarkable dishes in his time traveling the country as the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," but there are certain dishes that simply didn't click with the California native upon his first bite. Usually, the chef isn't afraid to try new food, but it's unlikely Fieri will ever like a dish with eggs in it — especially if it's eggs and cow brains (which he notoriously almost spat out). But Fieri has found that some food combinations have grown on him over time, one of which is peanut butter on burgers.

Once upon a time, Fieri was not a fan of peanut butter burgers whatsoever, expressing his dislike for the concept in the first season of Triple D. In the seventh episode of the series (fittingly titled "Burgers") the celebrity chef visited Triple XXX Family Restaurant in West Lafayette, Indiana, to try out the Duane Purvis All American burger. It featured a healthy serving of peanut butter on the bun, and Fieri was pretty certain of his opinion after a single bite. "I absolutely don't enjoy that at all," he admitted before joking, "I wanna go home." However, Fieri has changed his tune regarding the topping wholeheartedly in the years since.