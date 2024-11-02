Once Popular Thanksgiving Foods People Don't Eat Anymore

We know that there's much more to Thanksgiving Day than the food, but there's a reason why the holiday has earned the nickname "Turkey Day." From stuffing and potatoes to the big bird itself, there's something comforting about looking forward to some variation of the same dinner every year. But this dinner hasn't always looked the same — in fact, even the dinners of your youth probably looked slightly different to the meal you'll whip up this November.

That's because just like everything in life, foods go in and out of fashion. While certain dishes, such as pumpkin pie and veggies, have cemented themselves as time-honored Thanksgiving traditions, plenty of foods have come and gone from the dinner table over the years. In fact, written accounts of the first ever Thanksgiving dinner famously don't even mention turkey (but they do mention pumpkin), meaning this centerpiece is something we've incorporated into the tradition ourselves at some point in time.

As we gear up for the holidays, we're taking a look back at the dishes of Thanksgivings gone by. While we're happy to let some of these drop off the table for good, there's a fair few foods that we're hoping will make a comeback one day. We'll leave it up to you to decide which one's are which — you may even feel inspired to restore some of these dishes to your own menu this Thanksgiving.