12 Items That Used To Be Considered 'Poor Man's Food'

Sometimes the best dishes are those that don't require hours of prep work and expensive ingredients. While the label "poor man's food" can carry a negative connotation, this term simply refers to foods that are cost-effective. Around the world, these foods, while born out of necessity, are often deeply ingrained in the history and traditions of those who eat them. And just because the ingredients are easily accessible, doesn't mean flavor has to be sacrificed. Many of these dishes easily rival their more luxurious counterparts. So much so that years later, foods that the rich would have once looked at with scorn become the newest trend. You may be surprised to find that some of your own favorite foods weren't always held in such high regard.

As economic and environmental factors shift over time, what's most accessible inevitably changes. You might remember a time when you could purchase a dozen eggs for about two dollars. Over the past few years, with stores limiting how many eggs customers can buy, that became unthinkable. The items on this list experienced similar changes. While once mundane, they are now considered staples and even luxury dishes.