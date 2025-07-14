Julia Child's Final Homecooked Meal Couldn't Have Been More Perfect

On the first season of her public television show, "The French Chef," Julia Child described her own French onion soup as exactly the type you'd be served in Paris. She also gave some tips on how to masquerade store-bought onion soup as homemade (egg yolk, cornstarch, and Worcestershire sauce play roles in this method). During the episode, Child gave advice on how to keep your knives sharp (which is extremely helpful when you're chopping a lot of onions) and also how to hold your knife.

The episode is a perfect example of Child's cooking style. That is, she didn't take herself too seriously. At one point, she drizzles oil into her pot to sauté the onions only to discover she's drizzled in vermouth instead. No matter, she just proceeds to add some oil in. Later, she tips over a bottle of brandy on the counter to which she says, "There goes the brandy, too bad."

Child prepared her French onion soup in a way which she said is popular in France and works great as a main course. For this version, she placed a piece of toasted bread at the bottom of a soup bowl and topped it with a poached egg, then ladled the onion soup on top with a sprinkling of cheese. It's not clear whether or not the egg was part of her final meal. According to Julia Child, French onion soup made a wonderful Sunday lunch when served with rose wine, a vegetable salad, sliced French bread, and cold meats plus cookies and fruit for dessert.