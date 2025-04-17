This Film Anthony Bourdain Named 'The Best Food Movie Ever Made'

While Anthony Bourdain's love for food truly knew no bounds, his criticism of pop culture on the industry (from popular food trends to many cooking shows on television) was oftentimes quite scathing. That's why whenever Bourdain found himself deeply fond of something like a food-centric film or series, he was not afraid to give it all the props it deserved. This was the case for Disney's "Ratatouille," a movie that wasn't only one of the most beautiful Pixar creations ever but was also among Bourdain's favorite food-related features of all time.

When Bourdain was asked about food-centric movies years later in 2011 by Entertainment Weekly, the animated film was at the top of his list of favorites. The reason for this, according to the eventual host of "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," came down to its honesty and accuracy regarding the world of food. "It's a measure of how deficient Hollywood has been in making an accurate restaurant-food based film that far and away the best was about an animated rat," Bourdain reflected. "They got the food, the reactions to food, and tiny details to food really right ... I really thought it captured a passionate love of food in a way that very few other films have."