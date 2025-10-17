Foods Your Family Ate Growing Up You Never Learned To Like, According To The Takeout Staff

To be clear, we're not talking about stuffed banana peppers, or poppers — I would be perfectly happy having either one of those with every meal ... or for every meal, to be honest. I'm talking about the sweet red, green, or yellow peppers that get stuffed with meat, tomato sauce, and rice to create an almost Lovecraftian abomination.

And no: I am not exaggerating, and that annoys me to no end. Why? Because it feels like I should like these. I like all the ingredients separately, but together? Put them together, and it just makes me want to Do An Angry over the waste of perfectly fine ingredients in a monstrosity of a dish. Does that make sense? Maybe not, but it's how I feel.

Stuffed peppers were a semi-regular dinner, especially in the summer when we had a seemingly endless supply of peppers from the garden. And I just ... still can't do it. There's something just wrong about the oven-warmed roasted peppers, the tomato sauce ... is it a texture thing? Maybe, but not entirely. I've slowly come to accept the fact that I will never be able to reconcile warm peppers, indeterminately-textured filling, the dampness of the sauce, and the melty cheese coming together in a way that's not the least bit pleasant. Actually, I think this is the perfect use for this word, and I'm totally going there: This whole dish is just way too moist.