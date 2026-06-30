The Cabbage Swap That'll Make Your Coleslaw 10x More Flavorful
Coleslaw is the ultimate summer veggie side dish. From zesty Carolina-style coleslaw to creamy Greek-inspired versions, the cabbage-based salad is a hardy, vibrant, and endlessly customizable crowd pleaser. That said, if you find yourself a bit tired of crunching on a slightly different variation of cabbage salad at every barbecue, one unique way to add flavor and variety to coleslaw is by switching the cabbage for another crisp green veggie: green beans.
First of all, coleslaw made with green beans should be called green bean slaw, because there is an important difference between slaw and coleslaw. Etymological issues aside, blanched green beans offer a flavor-packed, ultra-crunchy, nutritious twist on traditional cabbage in almost any coleslaw recipe. It's a refreshing change from classic shredded cabbage, and the sweet, earthy flavor of the green beans may even convince picky eaters and coleslaw haters. Plus, it's just plain cool — everyone's seen cabbage coleslaw, but green bean slaw? That's a guaranteed potluck hit.
How to make green bean slaw
Green beans can be easily substituted for cabbage in almost any coleslaw recipe, but there are a few important things to keep in mind when making this verdant veggie swap. First of all, there are many varieties of green beans, but thinner haricots verts, aka French green beans, tend to work best in slaws and salads. Fresh green beans offer the most flavor and texture, but frozen veggies will do in a pinch. Second, and perhaps most importantly, you've got to blanch the green beans. It's not recommended to eat large amounts of raw green beans, as they tend to be quite tough and can cause digestive issues, but a quick blanch makes them perfectly palatable without sacrificing their color and crunch (frozen green beans typically come pre-blanched).
Once you have your blanched haricots verts, slice them as thinly as you'd like (you can leave them whole, but smaller pieces are much more forkable), and mix them into whatever slaw recipe you fancy, from classic vinegar-based to creamy mayo- or yogurt-dressed varieties. You can also feel free to further amp up the flavor of your green bean slaw by tossing in some more surprising coleslaw ingredients, from sweet fruits to creamy cheeses. No matter what you mix into this flavorful coleslaw variation, be sure to add your dressing just before serving to prevent a soggy slaw.