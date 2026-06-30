The Cabbage Swap That'll Make Your Coleslaw 10x More Flavorful

Green beans can be easily substituted for cabbage in almost any coleslaw recipe, but there are a few important things to keep in mind when making this verdant veggie swap. First of all, there are many varieties of green beans, but thinner haricots verts, aka French green beans, tend to work best in slaws and salads. Fresh green beans offer the most flavor and texture, but frozen veggies will do in a pinch. Second, and perhaps most importantly, you've got to blanch the green beans. It's not recommended to eat large amounts of raw green beans, as they tend to be quite tough and can cause digestive issues, but a quick blanch makes them perfectly palatable without sacrificing their color and crunch (frozen green beans typically come pre-blanched).

Once you have your blanched haricots verts, slice them as thinly as you'd like (you can leave them whole, but smaller pieces are much more forkable), and mix them into whatever slaw recipe you fancy, from classic vinegar-based to creamy mayo- or yogurt-dressed varieties. You can also feel free to further amp up the flavor of your green bean slaw by tossing in some more surprising coleslaw ingredients, from sweet fruits to creamy cheeses. No matter what you mix into this flavorful coleslaw variation, be sure to add your dressing just before serving to prevent a soggy slaw.