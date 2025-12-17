Why You Should Think Twice Before Eating Raw Green Beans

Taste-testing a raw green bean or two won't hurt you, but eating a whole bag — or even a full cup — might make you start to feel not-so-great. Green beans (also referred to as string beans, French beans, or haricot verts, which is French for green beans) are a type of beans, as the name implies. Like other legumes, green beans contain naturally occurring proteins called lectins and phasins, also known as "anti-nutrients" (they aren't as nefarious as they sound), which are largely deactivated by heat. However, when green beans are consumed raw, the lectins can irritate the digestive system because they resist the enzymes our bodies use to break down food. When lectins pass through the gut undigested, they can cause symptoms that mimic mild food poisoning.

Some nutrition philosophies promote eating vegetables in their most "natural" form, arguing that consuming raw produce in particular is the best way to preserve heat-sensitive vitamins and other nutrients. While this is true in a general sense, green beans are an important exception. The scientifically proven downsides of eating green beans raw outweigh the only upside — namely, vitamin retention. When green beans are even lightly cooked, the lectins break down, allowing normal digestion to occur and thereby making key nutrients more bioavailable as well as increasing their disease-protecting antioxidants.

In other words, cooking green beans doesn't destroy their value, it enhances it, both nutritionally and when it comes to taste. The obvious culinary truth is that a quick blanch or sauté can go a long way, transforming both the flavor and texture of green beans.