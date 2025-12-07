Give Your Bland Green Bean Casserole A Flavor Overhaul With This Ingredient

Statistically, green bean casserole has to be someone's favorite Thanksgiving dish, but I have yet to meet them. Still, it appears on many Thanksgiving tables year after year. And it does have an important function: We need some greens to balance out those starchy Thanksgiving essentials, after all. So this year, stop making the obvious mistakes with your green bean casserole, and give it a chance to shine with one new ingredient –— miso paste.

While this fermented soy paste might not be many home cooks' first thought when considering an upgrade for their classic green beans, it adds a deeply umami flavor and a serious depth that Campbell's Cream of Mushroom just can't match. That being said, the flavor of miso is never simple or easy to summarize. I like to use sweet, salty white miso in vegetable heavy dishes, including the sauce for my green been casserole.

White (or shiro) miso isn't as rich and dark as its cousin, red miso, so it provides space for fresh and citric notes. This also allows you to manipulate flavors to suit your own tastes — you could add sour cream and lemon to lighten your gravy and let fresh green beans have a moment. You could also use soy sauce to emulate the traditional mushroom flavors of grandma's green bean casserole, or a meaty gravy base to bring out darker, wintry notes.