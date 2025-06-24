This May Be Why Only A Few States Are Lucky Enough To Have An H Mart

Asian grocery stores have been growing in popularity across the United States in recent years, and while some consumers are still trying to figure out how to shop at Asian supermarkets without feeling overwhelmed, others have been visiting them routinely for years. Among these growing Asian grocery stores is H Mart — a Korean-American grocery chain that began as a small specialty market in Queens, New York in the 1980s. In the years since, H Mart has become a massive Asian supermarket chain with nearly 100 locations across 18 states, the majority of which have either a very large or rapidly growing Asian population.

After the New York City market began to grow, H Mart expanded, opening locations across the East Coast before looking westward. Today, H Mart can be found in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, California, Texas, Hawaii, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Utah — which just saw its first H Mart open in early June 2025. Most of these states are among the top 20 states in terms of the largest Asian populations in America. The others, most notably Colorado and Utah, have seen a noticeable increase in their Asian population since 2010 and have opened their H Mart locations in the intervening years.