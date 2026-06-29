12 Genius Ways To Use Better Than Bouillon In Your Cooking

If you have ever made your own vinaigrette — shaken or stirred (or relying on Ina Garten's nifty salad dressing trick) — and been slightly underwhelmed with the results, here's what it may have been missing. All you need is a small amount of Better Than Bouillon stirred into your regular salad dressing recipe. Now, if you worry that this will make your dressing taste like watered-down stock, we assure you it won't. In fact, it just enhances the existing flavors. The olive oil will taste more olive-y (we speak from experience here). The vinegar tastes sharper, and the flavor profile of the whole dressing just feels more united — almost as if it had been simmering on the stove instead of being shaken together in a jar in under a minute.

For an easy formula to keep in mind, simply combine dissolved Better Than Bouillon along with the likes of lemon juice or vinegar, plus your preferred seasonings. You can also balance out the flavor with a touch of maple syrup or honey. Shake together until well mixed.

When adding Better Than Bouillon, start small. It's extremely concentrated, so you probably don't need as much as you think. Dissolve it in something warm or acidic first, like lemon juice or a splash of warm water, so it doesn't sit in little clumps at the bottom of the jar. And always taste before adding salt — bouillon is already bringing the salt to the mix.