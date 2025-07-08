3-Ingredient Onion Dip Is The Easiest Appetizer To Make For Any Occasion

Onion dip is the old school king of dips, the classic creamy appetizer with loads of savory flavor that we love to scoop up with our chips, pretzels, and raw veggies. A bonus has always been how quick and simple it is to make; blend a packet of dried onion soup mix with sour cream and you're done. But if you leave the flavor packets behind, you can make a fresh and easy dip with real onions, and you'll need just three ingredients and a few extra minutes to do it.

Onions are naturally the most important ingredient for the dip. Choose sweeter ones like Vidalias, Walla Wallas, or Mauis if you want it milder, or go with standard yellow onions for more of a bite. Get the most flavor by grating the onions instead of chopping or even mincing them. Grating also helps them blend better with the creamy ingredients so you don't chomp on a large piece of raw onion.

One three-ingredient option is blending the grated onion with sour cream and cream cheese for rich creaminess. Another option uses cream cheese as the base and adds a couple of tablespoons of milk to thin it. Or, try using Greek yogurt or crème fraîche as one of the creamy components. You can also caramelize sliced onions, using a water trick to speed it up, and combine them with sour cream and a seasoning blend like ranch, everything bagel, or a chipotle mix for some heat. Chill the dips in the fridge for a few hours to temper the sharp raw onion and meld the flavors.