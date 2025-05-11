The Easy Way To Make Crispy Onions In Your Microwave
Onions are an undeniable kitchen staple, which is why picking the best onions at the grocery store is crucial. Many dishes start with onion as the flavor base, though their versatility doesn't end there. You can pickle or caramelize your onions, or — better yet — fry them to crispy perfection. You might think that you can only achieve the latter with a frying pan, but your microwave is all you need.
Cooking "fried" onions in the microwave is a simple and lighter way to make them, since you're using a lot less oil. All you need to do is place your thinly sliced onions in a bowl with a little oil, and microwave for five minutes. After checking on your slices, you can continue microwaving in shorter increments until the onions are crisped to your liking. Once you've drained your crispy onions on a paper towel, you can use them as a garnish immediately, or store them at room temperature for up to a week.
How to avoid burning your onions
This microwave hack is pretty foolproof, but there are a few precautions you should take to avoid ending up with slightly — or very burnt — onions. When slicing, use a sharp knife to cut the onion as evenly and thinly as possible. If you have a mandoline, this is the perfect time to use it. Thinner slices will give you a crispier texture, and cutting them evenly is the best way to ensure that each piece cooks at the same rate — with no burnt bits. Every time you check on your onions, it's also best to give them a stir to keep them cooking evenly.
While microwaving your slices, keep a close eye on the color of your onions — especially toward the end of their cooking time. This is why it's important to cook them in shorter increments when they're nearly done, since it doesn't take much to go from crispy to burnt. Once you've mastered your crispy onions, sprinkle them on anything including beef and broccoli stir-fry, potato salad, fried rice, or scrambled eggs.