The Easy Way To Make Crispy Onions In Your Microwave

Onions are an undeniable kitchen staple, which is why picking the best onions at the grocery store is crucial. Many dishes start with onion as the flavor base, though their versatility doesn't end there. You can pickle or caramelize your onions, or — better yet — fry them to crispy perfection. You might think that you can only achieve the latter with a frying pan, but your microwave is all you need.

Cooking "fried" onions in the microwave is a simple and lighter way to make them, since you're using a lot less oil. All you need to do is place your thinly sliced onions in a bowl with a little oil, and microwave for five minutes. After checking on your slices, you can continue microwaving in shorter increments until the onions are crisped to your liking. Once you've drained your crispy onions on a paper towel, you can use them as a garnish immediately, or store them at room temperature for up to a week.