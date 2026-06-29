13 Oreo Dupes, Ranked Worst To Best

Sandwich cookies are the No. 1-selling cookie in the U.S. thanks to Oreo. Nearly every food manufacturer has thrown its cookie into the ring, but "America's Favorite Cookie" is the one to beat. Oddly enough, Oreos are actually a dupe of Hydrox cookies, America's original creme-filled chocolate sandwich cookie, which is no longer sold in stores and is rare to find in stock online.

No Oreo copycat cookie can dethrone the king of cookies, which has a strong foothold in advertising and nostalgia, but that doesn't mean there aren't some delicious dupes out there. The contrast of crunchy chocolate and creamy frosting is a classic fan favorite, but each brand has its own spin on texture, and there is a wide spectrum that runs from dark and bitter to sweet and rich. I taste-tested and ranked 13 brands of faux-reos, and none of them were the same. Except for three brands I hope to never eat again, most can passably substitute for the original in a dessert recipe — like the kid-favorite dirt pudding cup — but I'd stick with the top five if you just want to enjoy eating a stack of cookies with your milk.