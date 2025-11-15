How Paul Newman Went From Hollywood Legend To Iconic Food Brand Entrepreneur

It was as though someone designed Paul Newman in a lab to be the coolest guy who ever lived. He was a devastatingly handsome movie star who embodied charisma in films like "Cool Hand Luke," "The Sting," and "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid"; he was a race car driver who raced until he was in his 80s; he enjoyed a fifty-year marriage with his similarly beautiful Oscar-winning wife, Joanne Woodward. And on top of all that, he started a line of food products called Newman's Own, which remains a mainstay on supermarket shelves while raising hundreds of millions for charity. While Newman's Own sells all sorts of food, including tomato sauce, frozen pizza, and popcorn, its most famous product is the one that started it all: salad dressing.

Around Christmas in 1982, Newman decided to do something a little different when giving gifts to his neighbors. Something of a foodie (declaring one California restaurant to be the best in the world), he forwent the usual bottles of wine and handfuls of Rolexes (or whatever it is rich people give each other for Christmas) and filled bottles with his homemade salad dressing recipe, handing them out. (Famously, he made a big enough batch that he had to stir it in a tub with a canoe paddle.) It wasn't too long before those lucky recipients knocked at his door asking for more, and from there the idea for a business blossomed. Newman founded it with his good friend, a writer named A.E. Hotchner, and it took off from there.